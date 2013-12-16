Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Indian units of global companies gain after GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) (GSK.L) plans to raise its stake in its domestic unit GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS) via a $1 billion open offer.
Dealers say the open offer for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, which will be carried out at 26 percent above Friday's closing price, is raising hopes that other stake increases will also be carried out at similar premiums.
Among pharmaceutical units of global companies, Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS) gains 2.04 percent, Merck Ltd (MERK.NS) is up 5.62 percent, Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS) rises 2.49 percent, while Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (ASTR.NS) is 1.79 percent higher.
In other companies, Blue Dart Express Ltd (BLDT.NS) gains 1.11 percent, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd (GLSM.NS) is up nearly 1 percent, while Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS) rises 2.58 percent.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals shares surge 19 percent.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.