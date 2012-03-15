Customers look at gold bangles inside a jewellery shop in Hyderabad September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI Physical demand for gold in India, the world's top buyer, improved on Thursday, following a sharp overnight drop in world prices and on worries the government may raise import duty in the annual budget on Friday.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was up 0.29 percent at 27,522 rupees by 3:30 p.m. (1000 GMT), after falling 1.43 percent in the previous session.

* The contract 27,312 rupees at one stage, the lowest for the front-month contract since January 25.

* "Demand has improved significantly in the past two days. Prices have fallen and there is also concern about import duty hike in tomorrow's budget," said a Mumbai based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.

* In January, India raised gold import duty by 90 percent and doubled the tax on silver as the government grappled with a burgeoning fiscal deficit and looked to increase revenues.

* Demand is also driven by the ongoing wedding season, and festivals that run until mid-May.

* Overseas gold regained some strength on Thursday after a drop in the previous session attracted bargain hunters.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)