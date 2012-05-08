Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewellery shop in Chandigarh May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

MUMBAI Gold buying in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, returned on Tuesday as prices hit their lowest level in two weeks, with a government decision to remove excise duty on jewellery also aiding sentiment.

* "There is some buying now after clarity on taxes... people were shying away from fresh buying due to taxes earlier," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based wholesaler JJ Gold House. "Even price fall locally is helping."

* The marriage season, which is at its peak now, will taper off by mid-May. The festival season has almost ended.

* The most-active gold for June delivery was 0.32 lower at 28,846 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,802 rupees, a level last seen on April 24 weighed by overseas markets.

* On Monday, the government removed an excise duty on branded and unbranded jewellery, effective March 17, the date it was introduced.

* In the overseas market, gold fell for the second day, under pressure from the slide in the euro on the back of political uncertainty in Greece and a change of president in France.

* However, a depreciating rupee kept the downside in prices limited. The rupee, which weakened on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)