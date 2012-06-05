A customer tries on a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI Gold prices in India edged higher to reclaim the keenly-watched 30,000-rupees mark on Tuesday owing to a slight weakness in the rupee, driving away physical traders in a seasonally dull demand period.

* The most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.51 percent higher at 30,072 rupees per 10 grams, after rising as much as 30,119 rupees.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The partially convertible rupee was a tad weaker at 55.72 rupees to the dollar than its 55.66/67 close on Monday.

* "Retail sales are poor... consumers are not accepting this price," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of J.J. Gold House in Kolkata in Hindi.

* Gold demand in India is likely to remain subdued in the coming months due to the onset of monsoon rains and a sluggish wedding and festival season.

* Silver also edged higher tracking the yellow metal.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.67 percent higher at 54,200 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)