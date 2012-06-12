MUMBAI Indian gold was trading flat on Tuesday as support from a falling rupee outweighed weak overseas leads, and physical traders kept to the sidelines for want of direction.

* At 0956 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent lower at 29,724 rupees per 10 grams.

* The Indian rupee, which fell past 56 to hit its lowest against the dollar in more than a week, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Global gold inched down on Tuesday after optimism about Spain's bank bailout quickly gave way to renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a string of key events later this month.

* Demand is pretty slow as people don't have surplus cash, said Ketan Shroff, director, Pushpak Bullion, adding "farmers are not buying as it is their sowing time."

* Gold demand in India is likely to remain subdued in the coming months due to the onset of monsoon and a sluggish wedding and festival season.

* Silver for July delivery was also flat at 54,655 rupees per kg.

