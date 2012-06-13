MUMBAI Indian gold traded just a tad above the keenly-watched 30,000-rupees mark on Wednesday, with traders unwilling to get stuck with high priced inventory in a seasonally slack demand period.

* At 0941 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.15 percent higher at 30,014 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had struck a record of 30,295 rupees on June 6.

* "Demand is zero as prices are higher," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion.

* Gold demand in India is likely to remain sluggish in the coming months due to a lack of weddings and festivals during the monsoon.

* In the overseas market, gold rose a tad due to a weaker dollar. Investors will be eyeing the weekend Greek election and next week's FOMC meeting for direction in prices.

* Silver futures also traded flat.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.09 percent higher at 55,125 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)