Customers look at gold bangles inside a jewellery shop in Hyderabad September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI Gold recovered from its lowest level in over a week after the rupee touched a new low on Friday, driving away physical traders on a day the government retained its normal monsoon forecast, vital to rural demand.

* At 0850 GMT, the most-traded gold contract was trading at 29,965 rupees per 10 grams, up from the previous session's low of 29,815 rupees.

* "Activity is still dull despite yesterday's fall because of the constant fall in the rupee," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai.

* The rupee weakened beyond the psychologically important 57-per-dollar mark on Friday, hitting a record low for a second consecutive session.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* India's monsoon rains are still expected to be average in 2012, allaying concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks.

* Rural areas, which contribute to over 60 percent of gold demand, are dependent on monsoon rains to spur agricultural production and disposable incomes.

* The onset of the rains curtail festive and wedding activity.

* Silver followed a similar trend.

* Silver for July on the MCX was 0.28 percent higher at 53,045 rupees per kg.

