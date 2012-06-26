MUMBAI Indian gold traders took to the sidelines as the yellow metal rose for a fourth day in a row helped by a weaker rupee, though supply of recycled gold slowed.

* At 01:53 p.m., the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was holding steady at 30,136 rupees per 10 grams, after gaining about 1 percent in the previous three sessions.

* Gold has gained more than 5 percent since March mainly helped by record depreciation in the local currency. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* "The flow was good last week, but this week there is no rush," said Kapil Kumar of Chokshi Arvind, a scrap dealer in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, which bought scrap at 30,300 rupees.

* Physical traders were hesitant to book deals in the middle of a seasonally slack demand period.

* "Buying is a little slow as prices are above 30,000 rupees," said Ketan Shroff, director at gold wholesaler Pushpak Bullion.

* Demand could also remain sluggish in the coming months as the onset of the rains curtails festive and wedding activity. Traders are also tracking the progress of the monsoon to forecast the wedding and festival demand.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.11 percent lower at 53,615 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)