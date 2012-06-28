Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewellery shop in Chandigarh in this May 8, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI Gold traders in India were hesitant to place deals in a slack demand period even as prices edged lower weighed by a stronger rupee and weak overseas markets.

At 3:19 p.m., the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.41 percent lower at 29,874 rupees per 10 grams.

Rupee, which traded firm on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COMEX gold for August delivery was down 0.51 percent lower at $1,570.3 an ounce.

Traders in India are waiting for monsoon rains to pick up, which is vital to farm productivity and profits. Rural areas contribute to about 60 percent of gold imports.

"Fresh imports are not happening as prices are still near 30,000 rupees," said Mayank Khemka, managing director, Khemka Group, a gold wholesaler in Delhi.

However, there could be a pick up in imports in the second half of the year, if record prices ease but annual volumes will still fall about 30 percent after a tax hike, which could crimp demand until 2014, the Bombay Bullion Association head said.

Monsoon rains were again below average last week and failed to cover as much of the country as they should have, the weather office said.

Silver also followed the yellow metal.

Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.28 percent lower at 52,620 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market: