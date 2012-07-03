Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewellery shop in Chandigarh April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI Gold prices in India fell for a third day on Tuesday weighed by a stronger rupee, that hit its highest level in a month-and-a-half, but price falls were not enough for physical traders seeking to book the yellow metal.

* At 1048 GMT, the most-active gold contract for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.28 percent lower at 29,576 rupees per 10 grams.

* The rupee, which touched 54.75 per dollar, its strongest level of since May 22, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the international market, however, gold gained half a percent after weak global manufacturing data rekindled hopes of more easing from central banks to support recovery.

* Traders were also eyeing the progress of the monsoon rains, vital to incomes in rural areas, which contribute to 60 percent of gold imports.

* "There is some bit of buying... things will be dull until August," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad.

* Silver edged higher following copper, another industrial metal.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.52 percent higher at 52,413 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)