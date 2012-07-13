MUMBAI Physical gold traders in India took to the sidelines on Friday as prices recovered partially from their lowest level in a month, in line with overseas markets. However, a firm rupee kept the lid on gains.

* At 1:40 p.m., the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent higher at 29,274 rupees per 10 grams, recovering form the previous session's low of 29,161 rupees, a level last seen on June 8.

* "There is not much demand... if there is a good price correction at 28,500 (rupees), we can see demand coming in," said Ketan Shroff, director, Pushpak Bullion, a wholesaler in Mumbai.

* COMEX gold was 0.71 percent higher at $1,576.4 an ounce.

* A firm rupee kept the upside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.16 percent higher at 53,100 rupees per kg.

