MUMBAI Indian gold prices stayed in the vicinity of their highest level in four weeks, driving away jewellers seeking to stock up for upcoming festivals.

* The most-active gold for August delivery hit a high of 29,829 rupees per 10 grams, before trading 0.10 percent higher at 29,823 rupees at 0839 GMT.

* Imports have declined so far in the year and below normal monsoon rains threaten to cut consumption further. Monsoon rains are vital to the farm economy in rural areas, which contribute to 60 percent of gold imports.

* "Buying is still slow. There are chances that buying could start by middle of August, weddings will start by then and we are expecting orders," said S.K. Jain, president of Chandni Chowk Jewellers Association in New Delhi.

* Festivals will start in August, and continue till November. Weddings also take place during this period.

* Scrap flow abated as consumers expected further increase in prices.

* Silver also traded higher following copper, another industrial metal.

* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.30 percent higher at 53,378 rupees per kg.

