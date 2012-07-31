MUMBAI Indian gold traders waited for bargains ahead of festivals next month as prices extended gains for another session, nearing the elusive 30,000 rupees mark.

The most-active gold contract for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.30 percent up at 29,878 rupees per 10 grams at 0940 GMT, after hitting a high of 29,930 rupees, its highest since June 28.

Gold imports declined in the first half of the year, and industry officials expect the trend to continue.

"People are not happy with the sudden jump in prices, business is not that great... there could be a little buying due to festivals from next month," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.

The festivals season starts in August in India, the world's biggest buyer in 2011, and continue till November.

Traders are also eyeing the monsoon forecast for the second half of the June-September season, vital to gold demand in rural areas.

Monsoon rains, which have been below normal so far, are vital to the farm economy in rural areas that account for 60 percent of gold demand.

Silver also edged higher, following the yellow metal.

* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.69 percent higher at 54,197 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)