The salesman displays gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Chennai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

MUMBAI Indian gold hit the 30,000-rupees mark on Monday, following firm global markets, while a stronger rupee kept the upside limited, with traders unwilling to book deals near the keenly-watched level.

* At 0939 GMT, the most-traded gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.21 percent higher at 29,966 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 30,004 rupees earlier in the day.

* The contract had touched 30,396 rupees on August 3 .

* Global gold inched higher, extending gains from the previous session after better-than-expected U.S. employment data lent support to risk appetite, weighing on the dollar.

* The rupee, which traded stronger on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* "Business has come to a standstill... people's money is lying with the banks, they are still waiting for prices below 30,000 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based JJ Gold House.

* Physical demand has already halved in India, the world's biggest consumer in 2011, due to doubling of import duty to 4 percent. Forecasts of deficient rains are likely to further threaten demand from rural areas, which contribute to 60 percent of the country's gold imports.

* The festival season starts in August in India, the world's biggest gold buyer in 2011, and continues till November.

* Silver also traded higher following the yellow metal.

* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.17 percent higher at 53,363 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)