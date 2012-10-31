Customers look at gold bangles in a jewellery shop in Mumbai May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

MUMBAI Gold importers in India booked a few stray deals, not rushing in to buy, as prices continued to be supported by a weaker rupee and firm overseas markets ahead of festivals.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a high of 31,149 rupees per 10 grams before trading almost steady at 31,080 rupees by 1:54 p.m.

* "There are no deals as the rupee is on the higher side and even gold is holding higher up at $1,710 (an ounce)," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.

*"Sizeable corrections will enable the physical market," the dealer said.

* The festivals and weddings season, traditionally a time to buy gold, is underway in India. The festive season will peak next month with Dhanteras and Diwali.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, weakened on Wednesday, supporting prices.

* Global gold edged up but was poised to snap a four-month winning streak, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. employment data and in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

* Silver edged higher following trends in copper, another industrial metal, and gold. Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.48 percent higher at 59,682 rupees per kg.

