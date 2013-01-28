MUMBAI Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, tried to clear out old stocks before placing new orders despite lower prices on Monday.

* Traders rushed in to buy in the first two weeks of January after the finance minister on January 2 hinted at a tax rise. Buying has since been lacklustre.

* On January 21, the government hiked import duty on the yellow metal to 6 percent from the earlier 4 percent.

* "There is little buying as old stocks are yet to be sold out in the market. We are hopeful of the stock getting cleared this week," said a dealer with a state-run bullion importing bank.

* At 3:15 p.m., the actively traded gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.20 percent higher at 30,393 rupees per 10 grams.

* The rupee, which traded weaker, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the overseas market, gold edged up but struggled to break away from a two-week low hit in the previous session, with a brighter global economic outlook dampening the metal's appeal as a safe haven.

* Silver for March delivery on the was 0.05 percent higher at 58,277 rupees per kg, still near its lowest level in two weeks.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)