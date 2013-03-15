Salespeople are reflected in a mirror as they stand at the cash counter inside a gold jewellery showroom in the southern Indian city of Kochi February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

MUMBAI Gold prices in India steadied near their lowest level in a week on Friday, following a similar trend in overseas markets, with a stronger rupee weighing on sentiment.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent lower at 29,367 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a one-week low of 29,260 rupees, a level last seen on March 8.

* The rupee, which strengthened on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Gold in the overseas market hovered near $1,590 an ounce on Friday as upbeat U.S. labour data added to evidence of an economic recovery that makes safe-haven assets like the precious metal less attractive.

* Importers also stayed on the sidelines as the festival of Holi, considered inauspicious to buy gold, approached along with the fiscal year end.

* "There is not much activity as traders and investors are selling gold at a discount to bank price," said a bullion dealer with a private importing bank.

* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.15 percent higher at 54,372 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)