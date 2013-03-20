MUMBAI Gold futures in India eased from their highest level in nearly three weeks on mild profit-taking, with importers seeking higher price declines before booking the yellow metal ahead of weddings next month.

* India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, has been trying to curb the imports to put a lid on the record-high current account deficit. The federal government raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.

* "There is no business at all because of financial year-end, due to liquidity constraints," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad.

* At 4:00 p.m., the actively traded gold for immediate delivery was 0.32 percent lower at 29,763 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 29,889 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on March 1.

* However, in the overseas market, gold held steady near a three-week high as Cyprus' rejection of bailout terms rekindled worries about the stability of the euro zone, boosting bullion's safe-haven appeal.

* The rupee, which traded almost flat, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.22 percent lower at 54,589 rupees per kilogram.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Wednesday Tuesday

===========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 30,125 30,630

Silver .999/kg 55,975 55,810

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)