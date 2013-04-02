A woman tries on a gold bracelet at a jewellery showroom in Siliguri November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI Gold futures fell on Tuesday in line with overseas markets and on a firm rupee, with traders getting some respite after the finance minister suggested a hike in import duty on the yellow metal was unlikely.

* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 130 rupees lower at 29,897 rupees per 10 grams on a firm rupee.

* Overseas gold held below $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday as a slightly brighter-than-expected reading of euro zone manufacturing activity lifted stock markets, diverting interest from bullion.

* The rupee edged higher in range-bound trade, the first trading day of the new fiscal year, helped by bunched-up inflows, but a record current account deficit weighed on the currency's fortunes.

* India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, has been trying to curb imports to put a lid on the record-high current account deficit. The federal government raised the import duty on gold, which it called a dead investment, by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.

* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram suggested on Tuesday that the government is unlikely to raise the import tax on gold further to avoid gold smuggling.

* "It's a temporary relief, the government has to now think about reducing duties," said Kumar Jain, vice chairman of Mumbai Jewellers Association.

* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.39 percent lower at 52,522 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)