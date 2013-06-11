A customer looks at a gold pendent inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI Indian gold futures pulled back from their highest level in two months in line with overseas markets, though the rupee, which traded near its record low, limited the downside.

* At 2:43 p.m., the actively traded gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.8 percent lower at 27,788 rupees per 10 grams, reversing from a high of 28,288 rupees, a level last seen on April 13.

* In the physical market, seasonal slackness weighed on demand amid lower supplies after a ban on consignment imports.

* "There's no buying, there's no one importing as well," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata. He said people are making use of the stocks lying with banks.

* The Indian government raised the import duty on gold to 8 percent after a ban on consignment imports by banks, state-run and premier trading houses.

* India's festival and wedding season has ended and will re-start in August.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 1.33 percent lower at 43,576 rupees per kilogram. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)