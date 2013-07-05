Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, preferred to stay on the sidelines as a seasonally slack demand period was underway, with prices extending the fall from their highest in a week.
* The RBI banned imports on a consignment basis, making it difficult for jewellers to source raw material. The government also raised import duty on the yellow metal to 8 percent.
* "It is difficult to sell even 5 kg per day as the marriage season is almost over," said Daman Prakash Rathod, director with Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion.
* The festival and marriage season will restart in August and continue till December.
* Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) extended losses for a second day on Friday, easing from their highest level in a week.
* The actively traded gold contract for August delivery on the MCX was 0.09 percent lower at 26,120 rupees per 10 grams. It hit a high of 26,430 rupees on Wednesday, the highest since June 26.
* Silver contract for September delivery on the MCX was 1.19 percent lower at 40,485 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
NEW DELHI A recovery in Indian exports gathered steam in March with a pick-up in demand for engineering and petroleum products, bolstering an economy still recovering from the government's cash clampdown.