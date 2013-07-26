India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, struggled to procure the yellow metal for consumers, supporting premiums as prices stayed in the vicinity of their highest level in more than a month.
* Earlier in the week, the Reserve Bank of India tightened gold imports, making shipments dependent on export volumes, in a bid to reduce a record current account deficit.
* "There is a little demand but there are no supplies," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion, a wholesaler in Ahmedabad, adding traders quoted premiums of $20 an ounce.
* In the next six months, India may be allowed to import 175 tonnes of gold, said Bachhraj Bamalwa, a director at the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
* Out of 175 tonnes, 35 tonnes will go for exports and the remaining 140 tonnes will be made available for domestic jewellery making, about 66 percent lower than its average consumption, Bamalwa said.
* At 3:23 p.m., the actively traded gold contract for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.01 percent lower at 27,400 rupees per 10 grams. The contract traded near Wednesday's high of 27,716 rupees, the highest level in more than a month.
* Silver contract for September delivery on the MCX was 0.84 percent lower at 41,090 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.