India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
MUMBAI Gold futures extended gains on Friday helped by global markets and a weaker rupee at home, though high premiums in the domestic market due to lack of stocks kept physical buyers on the sidelines.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.17 percent higher at 30,211 rupees per 10 grams at 1019 GMT.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.41 percent higher at 44,310 rupees per kg.
* "Demand is very low, and smuggled gold is coming in to meet the requirement.. Legal gold is not available," said Ram Mohan Kamath, secretary, Calicut Bullion Dealers Association.
* To ease its trade deficit, India has made it more expensive to bring in gold, the biggest non-essential import item, by setting the import duty at a record high 10 percent.
* It has also tied the quantity of imports to exports, making it necessary for importing agencies to fulfill export orders before sending any bullion for local consumption.
* The World Gold Council (WGC) cut its forecast for Indian gold demand earlier this month, predicting that the country could also lose its place as the world's biggest consumer of bullion to China.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.