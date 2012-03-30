MUMBAI, March 30 Indian gold futures are expected to open almost steady on Friday tracking similar cues from the overseas market, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.24 percent higher at 28,202 rupees per 10 grams on Thursday.

* Global gold was little changed on Friday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, but a steadier euro could encourage buying from investors as the precious metal was on track for a 6 percent increase this quarter.

* Investors will also eye the rupee's movement, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

Copper

Copper futures are likely to open up tracking overseas markets.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX closed 0.24 percent higher at 431.75 rupees per kg on Thursday.

* London copper climbed on Friday, on track for a more than 10 percent first-quarter gain, although an early advance this year has been pinned back by sluggish demand growth in top consumer China. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)