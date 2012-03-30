MUMBAI, March 30 Indian gold futures are
expected to open almost steady on Friday tracking similar cues
from the overseas market, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.24 percent higher at 28,202
rupees per 10 grams on Thursday.
* Global gold was little changed on Friday after falling
more than 1 percent in the previous session, but a steadier euro
could encourage buying from investors as the precious metal was
on track for a 6 percent increase this quarter.
* Investors will also eye the rupee's movement, which plays
an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
Copper
Copper futures are likely to open up tracking overseas
markets.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX
closed 0.24 percent higher at 431.75 rupees per kg on Thursday.
* London copper climbed on Friday, on track for a more than
10 percent first-quarter gain, although an early advance this
year has been pinned back by sluggish demand growth in top
consumer China.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)