MUMBAI, June 19 Indian gold futures are likely
to extend gains this week to hit a record high, on expectations
of a further depreciation in the rupee and monetary easing by
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Gold should maintain the upward bias till at least
tomorrow. Tomorrow being the FOMC announcement," said Gnanasekar
Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research in Mumbai.
At 1255 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent
higher at 30,363 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a record
high of 30,428 rupees.
"Buy gold on dips to 30,250 rupees, for a target of 30,575
rupees," said Thiagarajan.
The rupee, which fell for a second straight session to hit
its lowest level in more than two weeks, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
Traders fear the rupee could make a renewed push to the
record low at 56.52 hit against the dollar on May 31, and
believe any breach below 56.20 may trigger intervention from the
central bank.
The gold market has been garnering belated safe-haven
support from the euro zone crisis despite a positive outcome
from the Greek election.
Spanish government bond yields fell after a sale of
short-dated bills generated decent demand but borrowing costs
soared with investors still jumpy ahead of another auction on
Thursday.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) releases a policy
statement at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The
Fed's current "Operation Twist" programme, which involves buying
long-term debt and funding the purchase by selling short-term
notes, is scheduled to expire at the end of June.
"Silver is stuck in a range. Break on either side could
determine direction," said Thiagarajan.
Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.16 percent
higher at 55,002 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)