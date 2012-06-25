MUMBAI, June 25 Indian gold futures are likely
to retreat further from last week's gains, weighed by
expectations of a firmer rupee, which regained some ground on
Monday after hitting a record low last week.
At 0916 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.43
percent lower at 29,845 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low
of 29,720 rupees earlier. The contract shed 2.1 percent in the
previous week.
"There will be a broad-based consolidation with bias on the
lower side due to a correction in rupee...," Harish Galipelli,
vice-president of JRG Wealth Management, said. "We are
recommending to stay short."
The rupee rallied on Monday on expectations of measures from
the government to check its slide. The rupee plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
Investors will also be watching the EU summit for price
direction. Having once hoped this week's summit could be a
turning point for the EU debt crisis, financial markets seemed
to have toned down expectations of concrete progress.
Traders in India would also eye the progress of monsoon
rains to gauge demand in the coming months.
India's monsoon rains are still expected to be average in
2012, allaying concerns over farm output triggered by sparse
rainfall in the last few weeks.
Rural areas, which contribute to over 60 percent of gold
demand, are dependent on monsoon rains to spur agricultural
production and disposable incomes.
Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 1.01 percent
lower at 52,420 rupees per kg.
Selling is advised in silver at 52,800 rupees, for a target
51,200/50,000 rupees, with a stop loss above 53,500, said
Galipelli.
Recommendation Target Stop Loss
JRG Wealth Sell@29,845 29,500/29,000 30,000
Commtrendz Sell@29,850 29,300 30,000
