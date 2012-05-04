MUMBAI, May 4 Indian gold prices stayed firm despite a drop in overseas markets on a weaker rupee, keeping traders in the world's top buyer of the bullion on the sidelines, with U.S. payrolls data due later in the day eyed for directional cues. * The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.22 percent lower at 29,133 rupees per 10 grams at 1220 GMT. The contract has gained 4 percent since March 31 till date. * A lower-than-expected sales on last month's auspicious Akshaya Tritiya day, the country's second top gold buying festival after Dhanteras, have left most jewellers fully stocked. * Festival sales halved to 10 tonnes from a year earlier, a trade body estimate showed. * "Even if global prices fall, a weaker rupee takes away the trader's benefit... sales are still dull," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based wholesaler J.J. Gold House. * Global gold prices fell in Europe and were on track for their biggest weekly loss in seven. * The rupee, which weakened on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * The U.S. non-farm payrolls data at 1230 GMT, a closely-watched barometer of the wider economy, is expected to show the economy added 170,000 jobs in April. At 5:01 p.m. Local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market : Friday Thursday ================================================= Gold .999/10 grams 29,470 29,563 Silver .999/kg 56,625 57,295 At 5:53 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. : Contract Current price Net change ================================================= June gold 29,140 -57 May silver 54,803 -330 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)