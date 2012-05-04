MUMBAI, May 4 Indian gold prices stayed firm
despite a drop in overseas markets on a weaker rupee, keeping
traders in the world's top buyer of the bullion on the
sidelines, with U.S. payrolls data due later in the day eyed for
directional cues.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.22 percent lower at 29,133
rupees per 10 grams at 1220 GMT. The contract has gained 4
percent since March 31 till date.
* A lower-than-expected sales on last month's auspicious
Akshaya Tritiya day, the country's second top gold buying
festival after Dhanteras, have left most jewellers fully
stocked.
* Festival sales halved to 10 tonnes from a year earlier, a
trade body estimate showed.
* "Even if global prices fall, a weaker rupee takes away the
trader's benefit... sales are still dull," said Harshad Ajmera,
proprietor of Kolkata-based wholesaler J.J. Gold House.
* Global gold prices fell in Europe and were on track for
their biggest weekly loss in seven.
* The rupee, which weakened on Friday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* The U.S. non-farm payrolls data at 1230 GMT, a
closely-watched barometer of the wider economy, is expected to
show the economy added 170,000 jobs in April.
At 5:01 p.m. Local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market
:
Friday Thursday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,470 29,563
Silver .999/kg 56,625 57,295
At 5:53 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 29,140 -57
May silver 54,803 -330
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)