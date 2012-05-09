MUMBAI May 9 Indian gold traders picked up
bargains in low volume trading on Wednesday as prices extended
their fall for the fifth session in a row to hit their lowest
level in three weeks, though a weaker rupee kept the losses in
check.
* The most-active gold for June delivery was 0.62
percent lower at 28,473 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting
28,453 rupees, its lowest since April 17.
* The yellow metal has shed 3 percent since May 1,
triggering buying by traders in the middle of the wedding
season, that will last till May 15.
* "It (gold buying) is slightly better compared to previous
week due to correction in prices," said Ketan Shroff, director,
Pushpak Bullion, a wholesaler in Mumbai.
* On Wednesday, Indian buying was about twice the daily
average volumes, its strongest since April 17, said the UBS.
* A weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited. The
rupee, which has depreciated 6 percent since Jan. 31, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "The ongoing weakness in the Indian rupee is creating an
obstacle, and generally this market is looking for a more
substantial move sub $1600 (an ounce)," UBS' analyst Edel Tully
said in a note to their clients.
* The wedding season in India will taper off in mid-May,
ushering in the lull gold consumption season which will last
until after the monsoon season from June through September.
At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,690 29,135
Silver .999/kg 55,040 55,730
At 4:04 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 28,518 -133
May silver 54,426 -709
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)