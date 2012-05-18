MUMBAI May 18 Gold traders in India, one of the
world's top consumers, stayed on the sidelines on Friday as
prices rose more than a percent, tracking the overseas market
and a falling rupee, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 1.09 percent at 28,838
rupees by 4 p.m.
* "Demand has come down because people were waiting for a
correction and all of a sudden prices went up yesterday. If
prices go up further then we may see more fall in demand," said
Ketan Shroff, a director at Pushpak Bullion, a wholeseller in
Mumbai.
* Gold demand in India is likely to moderate in 2012 as
higher inflation trims disposable income at a time prices are
stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the World Gold
Council in the country told Reuters on Thursday.
* In the overseas market gold prices rose, building on the
previous session's hefty gains.
* The rupee, which fell to a record low against the dollar
for the third consecutive day on Friday, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* The wedding season is underway in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the yellow metal, and will taper off by the end
of the month. The festival season has already ended.
At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=======================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,060 28,450
Silver .999/kg 54,640 53,115
At 3:40 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
======================================================
June gold 28,928 +401
July silver 54,031 +892
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)