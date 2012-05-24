MUMBAI May 24 Gold demand in India, one of the
world's top consumers, remained subdued on Thursday as local
p r ices rose tracking a recovery in overseas markets and as the
rupee hit a new all-time low against the dollar.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.13 percent at 29,006
rupees by 4:29 p.m.
* "Jewellery demand is very poor because prices are high and
wedding season is almost ending," said Darshan Zaveri, an
Ahmedabad-based retailer and whole seller.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, hit a record
low against dollar for the seventh straight session on Thursday.
* Global gold recovered to $1,560 an ounce on Thursday, from
$1,530 in the previous session, but remained on shaky ground as
worries about Greece and the euro zone continued to dominate
market sentiment.
* The wedding season is coming to an end in India, while the
festival season has ended. Gold demand is usually weak during
monsoon months in the south Asian country and picks up in
September.
* "Demand could improve in September as people would start
purchasing for the upcoming festivals and weddings," Zaveri
said.
* In volume terms, gold demand in the first quarter of 2012
fell 29 percent in India, with the sharpest fall coming in
investment demand segment - which tumbled 46 percent.
* Gold demand in India is likely to moderate in 2012 as
higher inflation trims disposable income at a time prices are
stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the World Gold
Council in the country told Reuters on May 17.
At 4:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,460 29,380
Silver .999/kg 55,545 55,037
At 3:50 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================================
June gold 29,006 +37
July silver 54,247 +455
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)