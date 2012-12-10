MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian gold futures are likely to
fall past their lowest in a month this week weighed by
expectations of a stronger rupee and as investors resort to
year-end profit-taking, with traders also eyeing the Federal
Reserve. Silver may rise.
The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. Investors await a
U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday,
after which the central bank is expected to announce fresh bond
purchases of $45 billion a month to replace Operation
Twist.
The actively traded gold for February delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.31 percent higher at 31,422
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 31,439 rupees, the
highest since Dec. 5. The yellow metal had gained about 15
percent since the start of the year.
"Gold could be weak on the back of an appreciating rupee and
profit-taking in the international markets," said Gnanasekar
Thiagarajan, director of Commtrendz Research.
Selling is advised in MCX gold at 31,575-600, with a stop
loss at 31,800, targeting 31,250, said Thiagarajan.
Silver futures could rise. Silver for immediate delivery
on the MCX was 0.73 percent higher at 63,038 rupees per
kg.
Buying is advised at 62,200-62,250 for a target of
63,400/63,900, with a stop loss of 61,600 rupees, said an
analyst with Karvy Comtrade in Hyderabad.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)