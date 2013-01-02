MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian gold futures extended gains
to their highest level in two weeks after the finance minister
hinted at making imports of the yellow metal expensive,
triggering speculative buying from physical traders on rumours
of a custom duty hike.
* Worried by ballooning current account deficit, the
minister hinted at making gold shipments more expensive, saying
it was under the government's consideration, but he did not
elaborate on the types of measures.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a high of 31,191 rupees per
10 grams, a level last seen on Dec. 18. It was 0.35 percent
higher at 30,997 rupees as of 0945 GMT.
* "The comment (from the finance minister) added more
interest to the physical market," said a dealer with a private
bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding there were a few deals
on a stronger rupee in the morning.
* A firm rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-denominated yellow metal, kept the
upside limited.
* In the overseas market, gold rebounded from intraday lows
after the U.S. Congress finally passed a bill that avoids tax
hikes and spending cuts worth $600 billion, but the temporary
reprieve drew muted reaction from bullion investors in Asia.
* Silver also jumped to its highest level in a week. Silver
for March delivery touched a high of 58,440 rupees, its
highest since Dec. 27.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Wednesday Tuesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,940 30,800
Silver .999/kg 59,195 58,518
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)