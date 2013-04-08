MUMBAI, April 8 Indian gold futures are likely
to extend gains past their highest level in more than two weeks,
on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue
with its bullion-boosting monetary stimulus programme.
Disappointing U.S. jobs data released last week reduced the
chance the Fed would alter its current $85 billion monthly
purchases of mortgage-backed securities and treasuries known as
qualitative easing in a bid to boost economic growth.
"Payroll numbers support view the FED will continue
bond-buying programme, so positive for gold and silver," said
Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, a director at Commtrendz Research.
The actively traded gold for June delivery was 131
rupees lower at 29,637 rupees per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity
Exchange at 1259 GMT, after hitting a high of 29,816 rupees on
Saturday, near a level last seen on March 21.
Buying is advised on dips to 29,500 rupees, with a stop loss
of 29,350, targeting 29,800 rupees, said Thiagarajan.
Traders would also look at the movement in the rupee, which
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.68 percent lower at
51,220 rupees per kilogram.
Buying is advised on dips to 51,000 rupees, with a stop loss
of 50,700, targeting 52,500 rupees, said Thiagarajan.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)