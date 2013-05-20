MUMBAI May 20 Gold futures in India are likely
to fall past their lowest level in a month, weighed by
expectations of a strong dollar, dimming the yellow metal's
appeal as an alternative investment.
At 0652 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 1.61 percent
lower at 25,420 rupees per 10 grams. It earlier dropped to
25,373 rupees, a level last seen on April 18.
"The trend will continue to be bearish. There is critical
support around 24,250-24,500 rupees and we could see some
consolidation," said Kishore Narne, director with Motilal Oswal
Commodities Broker.
Gold futures have shed about 22 percent after hitting a peak
of 32,464 rupees in November last year. "Any rallies should be
an exit point for short positions and better to exit longs,"
said Narne.
U.S. consumer sentiment hit a near six-year high in May,
showing Americans are feeling better about their financial and
economic prospects, dimming the yellow metal's appeal as a safe
haven investment.
Positive numbers from the U.S. and positive global equities,
together with a strong dollar could weigh on prices, said Narne.
Dollar and gold often move in opposite directions as they
compete for funds globally.
Slack domestic demand could also weigh. Gold imports into
India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, have been halted
after the central bank's restrictions on consignment imports
came into play.
Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 4.03 percent
lower at 40,911 rupees per kilogram, after hitting a low of
40,749 rupees, a level last seen in November 2011.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)