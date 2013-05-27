MUMBAI May 27 Gold futures in India are likely
to edge higher this week, supported by an improvement in
physical demand and on expectation of a slowdown in redemption
from gold exchange traded funds.
At 1202 GMT, the actively traded gold contract for June
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.03
percent higher at 26,415 rupees per 10 grams.
"The market has been consolidating around the current level.
There was continuous redemption from gold ETFs, but at the same
there was huge physical demand," said Harish Galipalli, head of
commodities research at JRG Wealth Management.
"Going forward, ETF redemptions will slow down and that,
along with improved spot demand, should help gold in edging
higher," Galipalli said.
The June contract may rise to 26,800 rupees this week, he
said.
Gold futures have shed nearly a fifth after hitting a peak
of 32,464 rupees in November last year, inducing retail demand
in the world's biggest consumer of the precious metal.
In overseas market, gold rose on Monday, extending its gains
after its strongest week in a month, as the dollar slipped and
European stock markets steadied, while physical buying remained
strong in Asia.
"The rupee is struggling to hold at current level. Further
depreciation can increase appeal for gold," said a Mumbai-based
gold dealer with a private bullion importing bank.
The rupee, which is trading near its lowest level in more
than eight months, plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.23 percent
higher at 43,575 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)