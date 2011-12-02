MUMBAI India gold and silver futures were steady on Friday afternoon, mirroring overseas markets, and physical traders sought price direction ahead of the U.S. jobs data.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was trading 0.11 percent higher at 29,183 rupees per 10 grams.

* Silver futures for March delivery on the MCX was trading 0.12 percent higher at 57,390 rupees per kg.

* The U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to show a pick-up in hiring in November, which could add to expectations of stronger growth in the world's largest economy.

* "The market is slow as gold moved up very fast," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion, adding the jobs data will be the key for direction the prices.

* India, the biggest buyer of bullion, imported 958 tonnes of the yellow metal last year.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)