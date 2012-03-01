India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI Demand for gold in India, the world's top consumer, rose sharply on Thursday after spot prices fell to their lowest level in nearly a month, attracting buyers who were awaiting a dip in prices, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.35 percent at 27,853 rupees per 10 grams by 5:05 p.m., after losing 3.2 percent in the previous session.
* "Today is a busy day. Price below 28,000 rupees is attracting buyers," said a dealer with a Mumbai-based private bank dealing in bullion.
"Many buyers had postponed purchases. They are in the market. If prices fall by another 400-500 rupees, we can see heavy buying," he said.
* The wedding season is currently underway in India and some festivals are also due from next month.
* A weak rupee limited the price fall. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of gold, which is quoted in dollars.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.