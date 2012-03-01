MUMBAI Demand for gold in India, the world's top consumer, rose sharply on Thursday after spot prices fell to their lowest level in nearly a month, attracting buyers who were awaiting a dip in prices, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.35 percent at 27,853 rupees per 10 grams by 5:05 p.m., after losing 3.2 percent in the previous session.

* "Today is a busy day. Price below 28,000 rupees is attracting buyers," said a dealer with a Mumbai-based private bank dealing in bullion.

"Many buyers had postponed purchases. They are in the market. If prices fall by another 400-500 rupees, we can see heavy buying," he said.

* The wedding season is currently underway in India and some festivals are also due from next month.

* A weak rupee limited the price fall. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of gold, which is quoted in dollars.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)