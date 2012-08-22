Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewellery shop in Chandigarh April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI Indian gold traders refrained from taking fresh positions on Wednesday as the yellow metal rose for a sixth straight session to hit its highest level in nearly two months.

* At 0854 GMT, the most-active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.32 percent higher at 30,415 rupees, having earlier struck a high of 30,440 rupees, a level last seen on June 26.

* Global gold gained slightly to hover near a 3-1/2 month high hit in the previous session as investors remained hopeful the European Central Bank would soon take action to contain the region's debt crisis.

* The festival season is underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion. Gold imports have already halved so far this year and a likely drought could further dent rural demand.

* "Currently sales are lower... there could be some demand in coming months," said S.L. Jain, president, Chandani Chowk Jewellers Association in New Delhi.

* Gold imports during the September-December peak demand season could fall by 40 percent on year to 200 tonnes, the head of a trade body said.

* Rural areas, which depend on monsoon rains for yields and income, contribute to about 60 percent of the country's demand.

* Silver also moved higher tracking the yellow metal.

* Silver for September delivery was 0.38 percent higher at 55,451 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)