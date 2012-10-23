A customer tries on a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the precious metal, remained robust for a second straight day on Tuesday as prices dropped to their lowest in a week, enticing buyers ahead of the peak festive season.

By 2.16 pm, the most-active gold for December delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 30,976 rupees per 10 grams.

Earlier in the day, the contract fell to 30,939 rupees, the lowest level since October 16.

December silver dropped 0.41 percent to 59,370 rupees per kg, following a similar trend in the world market.

Global gold edged lower on Tuesday after equities gave up early gains.

"Buyers have seen prices rising above 32,000 rupees. At the current level, they are comfortable in making purchases," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private gold importing bank.

"There is good buying from jewellers. They are restocking for peak festival season," the dealer said.

The festival season, traditionally a time to buy gold, is underway in India and will peak with Dhanteras and Diwali next month. Weddings also take place during this period.

The rupee, which edged lower on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)