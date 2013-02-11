Gold jewellery is on display at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata March 6, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's biggest consumer of the metal, remained on the sidelines after a weak rupee limited the downside in prices.

After a 50 percent import duty hike to 6 percent on January 21, the Reserve Bank of India last week recommended putting curbs on imports, along with launching gold-linked products to limit shipments. Wedding and festival season are currently underway in India.

The actively traded contract gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent lower at 30,793 rupees per 10 grams.

"Not many deals are happening as the rupee depreciated on opening and gold is holding steady... People are still bearish on prices of gold," said a dealer with a state-run bullion dealing bank in Mumbai, adding "the situation might last for this week if prices don't correct."

The rupee, which traded weaker, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

In the overseas market, gold edged up despite a volatile euro on Monday, with thin trade due to the Lunar New Year break exaggerating movements.

The most-traded silver contract for March on the MCX was 0.02 percent lower at 58,234 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)