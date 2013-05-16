MUMBAI Indian gold futures fell 1.5 percent on Thursday, extending losses for a second straight session, to hit their lowest level in nearly a month in line with global markets.

* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 400 rupees lower at 25,910 rupees per 10 grams at 3:36 p.m., after hitting a low of 25,898 rupees, a level last seen on April 20.

* A weaker rupee limited the downside in prices. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the physical market, wholesalers tried to clear their old stocks, with a huge premium, after the central bank banned imports through consignment basis.

* "After the RBI notification, we have stopped importing on consignment basis. We are trying to explore new ways to import, like on loan basis and unfixed basis," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai.

* Premiums charged on spot prices of the yellow metal were at 750-1,200 rupees per 10 grams, as against 500-600 rupees last week.

* Elsewhere, premiums for gold bars rallied to all-time highs in Hong Kong and Singapore on supply constraints.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 898 rupees lower at 42,416 rupees per kilogram.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)