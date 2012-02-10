MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's biggest consumer, drifted back to the market on Friday as prices eased from their highest level in more than two months, dealers said.

* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.37 percent lower at 28,252 rupees per 10 grams, falling from the previous day's two-month high of 28,511 rupees.

* "Demand is better than last two days as prices have cooled off a bit," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.

* The dealer expects the momentum to continue in coming sessions, but added "a lot will depend on prices."

* A weaker rupee could limit the downside in prices. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver also fell tracking the yellow metal.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was trading 0.41 percent lower at 56,941 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)