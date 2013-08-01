A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on Indian stocks to "underweight" on concerns about delayed growth recovery and rising vulnerabilities for the economy.

The external funding environment has also become challenging causing RBI to tighten liquidity, the investment bank said in a note.

Goldman Sachs also expects corporate earnings to grow at 5 percent for the current fiscal year and 11 percent for the next year, below consensus estimates.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Manoj Rawal; Editing by Supriya Kurane)