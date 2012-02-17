MUMBAI Feb 17 Indian guar seed futures rose to a record for the sixth straight session on Friday, boosted by shrinking stocks, heavy exports and a fall in output.

* The February Guar seed contract on on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) hit 16,077 rupees per 100 kg, taking gains since a week ago to 24 percent.

* The contract later came off to 15,730 rupees, still up 0.24 percent, on profit-taking.

* Strong demand from the United States for guar gum, a by-product of guar, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, traders said.

* However, with prices almost doubling since the start of January, there will be profit-taking, said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* "Overall, the fundamental factors remain unchanged," he said, with stocks running at all-time low and demand from the United States showing no sign of easing.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data showed earlier this month.

CHANA

Chana futures fell for the second straight session on rising arrivals in spot markets and on profit-taking after a sharp rise in prices.

* The March contract was down 0.41 percent at 3,436 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals in the spot market have started picking up and is pressuring the prices," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* The weather in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has also improved in the past few days and is good for the crop, traders said. Chana, a winter-sown crop, is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana was little changed at 3,600 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)