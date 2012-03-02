MUMBAI, March 2 India's chana futures are likely to extend losses for the fourth straight session On Friday on rising spot arrivals though short covering could limit the fall.

* On Thursday, the March chana on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.37 percent at 3,606 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 3,583 rupees per 100 kg.

* Arrivals from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, are likely to rise in the next few days, which could further depress the prices, traders said.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are likely to fall on profit taking and fears of a decline in demand from consuming industries though lower stocks and negligible fresh arrivals in spot markets are likely to support the prices, analysts said.

* The March contract closed up 1.09 percent at 18,636 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 19,173 rupee per 100 kg.

* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower carry forward stocks with dealers. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)