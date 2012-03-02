MUMBAI, March 2 India's chana futures are
likely to extend losses for the fourth straight session On
Friday on rising spot arrivals though short covering could limit
the fall.
* On Thursday, the March chana on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.37
percent at 3,606 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent
lower circuit at 3,583 rupees per 100 kg.
* Arrivals from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two
producing states, are likely to rise in the next few days, which
could further depress the prices, traders said.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures are likely to fall on profit taking and
fears of a decline in demand from consuming industries though
lower stocks and negligible fresh arrivals in spot markets are
likely to support the prices, analysts said.
* The March contract closed up 1.09 percent at
18,636 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, after hitting the 4
percent upper circuit at 19,173 rupee per 100 kg.
* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months
because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower
carry forward stocks with dealers.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)