MUMBAI, March 22 India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has barred traders from taking
fresh positions in all existing contracts of guar gum and guar
seeds.
The move is effective Thursday, the exchange said in a
statement late Wednesday, without elaborating.
"Only squaring off of existing positions will be allowed,"
it said.
Currently four contracts each in guar gum and guar seeds
are active with April being the near-month contract.
NCDEX has said that financial gains made by any violation of
the directive will be deposited in the Investor Protection Fund
of the exchange.
Guar gum and guar seed prices on NCDEX, which accounts for
over 95 percent of the total futures' trade in the commodity,
have been rising for the past few months on low stocks, decline
in production, and on higher export demand.
The prices have risen many folds in the past one year.
The exchange had earlier canceled August and September
expiry contracts of guar seed and gum to avoid default in
deliveries due to dwindling stocks.
The exchange also imposed a 5 percent additional margin on
long and short side of chana contracts, effective Saturday.
