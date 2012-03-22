MUMBAI, March 22 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has barred traders from taking fresh positions in all existing contracts of guar gum and guar seeds.

The move is effective Thursday, the exchange said in a statement late Wednesday, without elaborating.

"Only squaring off of existing positions will be allowed," it said.

Currently four contracts each in guar gum and guar seeds are active with April being the near-month contract.

NCDEX has said that financial gains made by any violation of the directive will be deposited in the Investor Protection Fund of the exchange.

Guar gum and guar seed prices on NCDEX, which accounts for over 95 percent of the total futures' trade in the commodity, have been rising for the past few months on low stocks, decline in production, and on higher export demand.

The prices have risen many folds in the past one year.

The exchange had earlier canceled August and September expiry contracts of guar seed and gum to avoid default in deliveries due to dwindling stocks.

The exchange also imposed a 5 percent additional margin on long and short side of chana contracts, effective Saturday. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)