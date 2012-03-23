MUMBAI, March 22 The area under guar seed cultivation in India could rise by more than a third this year as higher prices may lure farmers to replace other crops, government officials in two main producing states said.

Increase in cultivation area could lead to higher production and improved supplies, helping soften prices, which are hovering at near record highs.

"Guar acreage this year is surely going to increase significantly," D.S. Yadav, deputy director with the Rajasthan agriculture department said.

He expects around 4 million hectares under guar crop cultivation in the ensuing season in the state as against 3 million hectares of the previous year's crop area.

In Haryana, the second largest grower, farmers could expand guar seed acreage to 300,000 hectares, from 215,000 hectares last year, said Rajendra Solanki, joint director with the state farm department.

The two northern states of Rajasthan and Haryana account for more than 90 percent of India's guar acreage. Farmers in these states could replace other summer-sown crops such as bajra, or millet, and cotton, with guar seed for higher returns.

Besides, Rajasthan and Hayana, guar is cultivated in small quantities in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

"Guar prices have been attractive during last season. I'll sow guar in more area..," said Mange Ram, a farmer based in Ralwas Khurd village in the district of Hissar, Haryana.

Guar seed, or cluster beans, a summer sown crop, is planted in June-July, mostly in rain-fed areas and harvested in October-November.

Buoyant overseas demand, negligible carry-forwards stocks and a decline in output in 2011 created acute shortages in spot markets, thereby pushing the prices of guar seed to record highs.

Surging crude oil prices in global markets has make it profitable for U.S. drilling companies to opt for hydraulic fracturing process, thereby boosting demand for guar gum, a by- product of guar seed, used extensively in drilling. This has ensured that guar seed and guar gum prices keep rising despite a decline in demand from other consuming industries.

The benchmark guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose over 10 fold to a record high of 29,900 rupees per 100 kilograms in the last one year.

Rapid surge in guar seed prices forced the exchange to take extremes steps such as banning traders from taking fresh positions in all existing guar seed and guar gum contracts.

Traders have raised concerned about the availability of guar seeds for sowing the next crop but government officials have expressed confidence that there will be enough supplies.

"More than 50 percent farmers usually keep aside seeds for sowing purpose, while the remaining procure the seeds from the private traders. Overall, it would be safe to say that there would be no guar seed shortage," Yadav, the Rajasthan state official, said. (Reporting by Vikas Vasudeva; Writing by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)