MUMBAI, March 13 Indian chana futures are expected to open down on Tuesday as higher supplies from the new season crop may pressure prices, though decline in output could limit the downtrend, analysts said.

* On Monday, the April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.62 percent at 3,682 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* Chana or chickpea, is a winter-sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in Feb-March.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures in India are likely to rise to a record high on demand from overseas and on low availability in spot market, analysts said.

* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX closed up 1.25 percent at 22,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed prices have been rising for the past few months due to a decline in production, lower stocks and very strong overseas demand. The prices have more than doubled since December.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)