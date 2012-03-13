MUMBAI, March 13 Indian chana futures are
expected to open down on Tuesday as higher supplies from the new
season crop may pressure prices, though decline in output could
limit the downtrend, analysts said.
* On Monday, the April chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down
1.62 percent at 3,682 rupees per 100 kg.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago,
the farm ministry said last month.
* Chana or chickpea, is a winter-sown crop, is planted in
October-November and harvested in Feb-March.
GUAR SEED
Guar futures in India are likely to rise to a record high on
demand from overseas and on low availability in spot market,
analysts said.
* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX closed
up 1.25 percent at 22,610 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed prices have been rising for the past few months
due to a decline in production, lower stocks and very strong
overseas demand. The prices have more than doubled since
December.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)