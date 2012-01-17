MUMBAI Jan 17 Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd rose 3.95 percent in pre-open trade on Tuesday after the Indian software services company announced its net profit for the quarter to end-December rose 43 percent from a year previously.

Shares in Tata Motors, India's biggest automaker by global sales, rose 1.99 percent in pre-open after the company said late on Monday that its global sales in December climbed 27 percent. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)