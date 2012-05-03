(Repeats to attach urgent to alert)
MUMBAI, May 3 Shares of Hero MotoCorp
dropped 5.6 percent on Thursday, a day after it narrowly lagged
estimates with net profit of 6.04 billion rupees ($115 million)
for the Jan-March quarter.
Investors were also disappointed with the outlook from the
world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, and expect
Hero to pare its dividend payout ratios in a bid to improve its
balance sheet, analysts said.
"We expect the Street to de-rate the stock in coming
months," Morgan Stanley said in a report on Thursday, citing the
dividend cut and a "muted" outlook as key reasons.
The investment bank said that Hero's stock is trading at 17
times forward 2013 earnings, a level it called "unjustified,"
and adding it would remain "underweight" on the stocks.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)